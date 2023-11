Raper Puff Daddy OSKARŻONY o gwałt i przemoc domową. Była partnerka zabrała głos: "Po latach milczenia jestem gotowa..."

Katoo 14 min. temu zgłoś do moderacji 1 0 Odpowiedz

When I was in my 20’s, looking for work in NYC, a staffing agency sent me to interview to be Diddy’s personal assistant. I was walked down a long, creepy hallway in a nondescript office building, with various people looking me up and down, no one said hello, or anything nice or normal. Anyway, I sat down and the first thing they said was, “Are you willing to do anything for Diddy and be on call 24/7/365?” I said yes. They said, “So if he calls you at two in the morning and says come wash his car by hand, and you do it and then he says wash it again, are you willing to do as you’re told, no questions asked?” I don’t remember what I said, but I was trying to seem enthusiastic as I wanted a job. I never made it past that interview, and it seems like I dodged a real bullet there. While this anecdote is NOTHING compared to what Cassie went through, I think it really speaks to his character and arrogance, and to the people working for him. I’ve interviewed for people with equivalent or even more wealth than him, and was never asked such off the wall crap as that.