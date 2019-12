Karolina Pisarek odziana w stylową piżamę pozuje na tle świątecznych dekoracji. Fanka: "Nie zadbała o to, żeby facet jej nie zdradzał"

prawda 17 min. temu zgłoś do moderacji 0 0 Odpowiedz

The initial "high" from sex, from orgasm, from infatuation, from novelty, from romance rapidly fades away. And then the sex "addict" searches for that next "fix." That new lover. That next conquest or opportunity to "get off." Over and over and over. As with any addictive behavior, such a pattern can serve as a kind of self-medication, a way of managing or avoiding depression and anxiety, and of filling the vacuum created when feelings of sadness, grief or rage are chronically repressed. What really motivates sexually addictive or compulsive behavior? Extraordinary sex drive? I would disagree. It is more likely the same thing that primarily motivates any addictive behavior: Avoidance of anxiety, anger, grief or pain.